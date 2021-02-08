Former Impeachment Managers Reflect On The Process

Watch VideoWhen the second impeachment trial into former President Trump kicks off, an exclusive group of lawmakers from the House of Representatives will be tasked with arguing for President Trump’s conviction.
The former president faces one charge: incitement of insurrection.
