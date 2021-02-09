Senators Agree To Rules A Day Ahead Of Impeachment Trial

Watch Video*CHANCE SEALES: *The rules are set, the arguments are laid out, and on the eve of his second impeachment trial, lawyers for former President Donald Trump urge senators to dismiss the single charge of inciting an insurrection.
Trump still denies any responsibility for the deadly attack on the nation's Capitol, and...
