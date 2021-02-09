Vaccine Equity: Will Those Who Need The Vaccine Get It?

Watch VideoTo ensure equity in vaccine distribution, the White House will provide vaccines directly to 250 community health centers. The announcement comes with a promise to increase supplies to states and tribes by 28 percent over when President Biden took office.
"We are providing a suite of tools to state and local...
