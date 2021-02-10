UN Reports Claim North Korean Hackers Stole $316M for Nuclear Weapons Program

A classified report has claimed that North Korean hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars throughout the majority of 2020 to fund the nuclear and ballistic missile programs of their country, violating international law based on the United Nations' confidential report.

