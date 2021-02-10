A classified report has claimed that North Korean hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars throughout the majority of 2020 to fund the nuclear and ballistic missile programs of their country, violating international law based on the United Nations' confidential report.Full Article
UN Reports Claim North Korean Hackers Stole $316M for Nuclear Weapons Program
North Korea made nuclear progress last year - UN
North Korea maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international..