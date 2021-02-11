Mavs' Mark Cuban insists 'we didn't cancel the national anthem'
Published
One day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reportedly told The Athletic that the team decided not to play the national anthem at...Full Article
Published
One day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reportedly told The Athletic that the team decided not to play the national anthem at...Full Article
WBZ-TV's Jon Keller says the anthem can be a showcase for unity or underscore divisions.
Outrage over Dallas Mavs' yanking anthem