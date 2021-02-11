‘Gamechanger’ Drug For Treating Obesity Cuts Body Weight By 20%

One third (35%) of people who took a new drug for treating obesity lost more than one-fifth (greater than or equal to 20%) of their total body weight, according to a major global study involving UCL researchers.
The findings from the large-scale international trial, published today in the New England Journal for Medicine, are...
One third (35%) of people who took a new drug for treating obesity lost more than one-fifth (greater than or equal to 20%) of their total body weight, according to a major global study involving UCL researchers.