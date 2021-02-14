Kamaru Usman defeats Gilbert Burns by TKO to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman dropped Gilbert Burns early in Round 3 and rolled to a TKO win to retain his UFC welterweight title Saturday night at UFC 258.Full Article
Kamaru Usman retains his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.
