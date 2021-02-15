US Rapper Nicki Minaj's Father Killed In Hit-And-Run
The father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near New York City, police said Sunday.Full Article
Robert Maraj, 64, was killed in Mineola. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the investigation.
Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj has died in a hit and run over the weekend at the age of 64.