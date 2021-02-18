A 70-year-old driver was arrested earlier this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, last weekend.Full Article
Driver Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run Death Of Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj
Man Arrested In Connection To Hit-And-Run Death Of Rapper Nicki Minaj's Father
CBS 2 New York
Police on Long Island have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of the father of rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj. The driver..
Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father
Belfast Telegraph
A 70-year-old man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj’s father stopped briefly to ask the..
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Turns Himself In
Just Jared
Driver who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, turns himself in to police
Upworthy
Hit & Run Driver Who Allegedly Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Surrenders To Police
HipHopDX
Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run
Newsmax