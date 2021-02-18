Driver Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run Death Of Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj

Driver Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run Death Of Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj

OK! Magazine

Published

A 70-year-old driver was arrested earlier this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, last weekend.

Full Article