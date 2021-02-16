Can Pubs Effectively Prevent COVID-19 Transmission Risk?

A new first-of-its-kind study has questioned whether pub operators can effectively and consistently prevent COVID-19 transmission - after researchers observed risks arising in licensed premises last summer.
Led by the University of Stirling, the research was conducted in May to August last year in a wide range of licensed...
