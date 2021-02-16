Donald Trump was given a hero's welcome by his supporters on his way home from the golf course on President's Day, days after being acquitted in his second impeachment trial.The show of support comes as the former president looks...Full Article
Hero's welcome for Donald Trump as supporters line his route home from golf
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
chick fil a haaayyy
WTVQ Lexington, KY
chick fil a haaayyy
012720 snow 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Beating Back The Far Right Globally – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
7pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-18
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
01-15-21 Bria
KIMT
6am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN