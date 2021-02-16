Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies at 62
The company said Sorenson steered the hotel giant "to make significant progress on diversity, equity and inclusion."Full Article
Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62.
Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson, who led the hotel chain through a major expansion and through the COVID-19 pandemic, has..