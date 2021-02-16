Trump rips McConnell in lengthy statement after being acquitted in impeachment trial
Former President Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, calling him "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling...Full Article
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from..