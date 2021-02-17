Key Democrats unhappy with Biden's reluctance to cancel $50,000 in student debt
Published
President Joe Biden's rejection of calls to eliminate up to $50,000 of student loan debt has prompted sharp responses from his allies on...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden's rejection of calls to eliminate up to $50,000 of student loan debt has prompted sharp responses from his allies on...Full Article
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer argue Biden has the authority to forgive student debt - like his immediate predecessors..