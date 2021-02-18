Ivanka Trump tells Marco Rubio she won't challenge him for Florida Senate seat
Published
Ivanka Trump has no plans as of late to run for the US Senate -- at least not in Florida.Full Article
Published
Ivanka Trump has no plans as of late to run for the US Senate -- at least not in Florida.Full Article
Ivanka Trump will not be running for Florida Sen Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as she settles into life after Washington...
Donald Trump Jr. had considered running for an open Senate seat in Wyoming last year--but decided against it.
Instead,..