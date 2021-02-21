News24.com | US: Three dead in New Orleans gun store shooting
Published
A man has opened fire in a gun store, killing two people, before he was shot dead after customers as staff fired back.Full Article
Published
A man has opened fire in a gun store, killing two people, before he was shot dead after customers as staff fired back.Full Article
The local sheriff says a suspect shot two people, before being shot by others at the store.
A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers..