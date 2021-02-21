Russia reports 1st human infected with H5N8 bird flu
Published
Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months but so far...Full Article
Published
Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months but so far...Full Article
Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months but..
Seven people at a poultry farm in southern Russia have tested positive for H5N8 bird flu, officials say, making it the first time..