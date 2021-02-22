The behaviour of Australian Open fans who booed the mention of a COVID-19 vaccine rollout after Sunday's men's final has been branded "disgusting".Full Article
Australian Open fans criticised for 'disgusting' booing of COVID vaccine rollout
