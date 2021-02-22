Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shield tax records from NY prosecutors
Published
The Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch bid by former President Trump to keep years of his tax returns out of the hands of Manhattan DA...Full Article
Published
The Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch bid by former President Trump to keep years of his tax returns out of the hands of Manhattan DA...Full Article
The order marks a deathblow to the former president's efforts to shield his financial records from an ongoing criminal..