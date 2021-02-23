Confirmation Hearings Begin For Merrick Garland

Watch VideoNearly five years after his nomination to the Supreme Court, Judge Merrick Garland finally received a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee -- this time, as President Biden’s nominee for attorney general.
Back in 2016, President Barack Obama's third Supreme Court pick was denied an opportunity...
