Mexico cartel chief El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro detained in US on drug charges
Emma Coronel Aispuro who is a regular attendee at her husband`s high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia. Her arrest is the highest-profile U.S. capture of a Mexican on drug charges since former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was detained in October.Full Article