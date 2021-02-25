Pfizer-BioNTech are testing a booster shot of their Covid vaccine in a new trial
Pfizer and BioNTech said they are testing a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new...Full Article
In the first stage of the first arm of the study, a third 30 microgram dose will be given to as many as 144 people who received the..
