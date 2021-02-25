Trump's tax returns and related records turned over to Manhattan district attorney
Cy Vance obtained the records Monday after the Supreme Court denied Trump's last-ditch attempts to keep them privateFull Article
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax..
The court’s order is a win for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records since 2019..