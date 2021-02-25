Trump tax returns are now in the hands of the Manhattan district attorney
After the Supreme Court allowed the transfer to Manhattan DA Cy Vance, Trump accused the prosecutor of pursuing a "fishing expedition."Full Article
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax..
