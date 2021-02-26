Biden administration chooses to strike Syria first

The United States launched an airstrike in Syria on a building, which is believed to be associated with the pro-Iranian militia that support Damascus, Politico reports with reference to a representative of the US Department of Defense. It was also said that it was President Joe Biden, who ordered to launch the missile strike.The strike was defensive in nature and came in response to three attacks on the US military in February. The purpose of the military operation is to prevent future attacks on the US contingent. It was carried out without the participation of Washington's partners in the military coalition. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin's official spokesman, said that Russia was watching the development in Syria. He declined to comment whether the US warned Russia of the imminent airstrike.According to Bloomberg that refers to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the US-led missile attack targeted facilities at a border checkpoint in eastern Syria. They were used by several militant groups at a time. "The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," Kirby said.