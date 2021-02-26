Meisha Porter, Longtime N.Y.C. Educator, to Take Over Nation’s Largest School System
Meisha Porter, a New York City native, must lead a return to traditional, in-person learning after the pandemic left many of the city’s...Full Article
Ms. Porter, a New York City native, will be the first Black woman to run the city’s sprawling school system.
Meisha Ross Porter will become the first Black woman to lead the nation's largest public school district at the head of New York..