U.S. targeted Iran-backed militias with seven 500-pound bombs in Syria airstrike
Published
The airstrike was the first military action authorized by President Biden and was designed to send a message to Iran.Full Article
Published
The airstrike was the first military action authorized by President Biden and was designed to send a message to Iran.Full Article
The airstrike was the first military action authorized by President Biden and was designed to send a message to Iran.
The Biden administration said the seven bombs it dropped on Iran-backed militia in Syria were meant to send "an unambiguous clear..