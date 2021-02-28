47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged under national security law
Published
The Hong Kong authorities charged 47 opposition activists with violating the city's national security legislation on Sunday, in the...Full Article
Published
The Hong Kong authorities charged 47 opposition activists with violating the city's national security legislation on Sunday, in the...Full Article
The pro-democracy figures are accused of "subversion" under the controversial security legislation.
By Ranj Alaaldin*
The U.S.’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020 sent shockwaves throughout the..