US mulls possible military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
The White House on Wednesday said it is considering a military response to a rocket attack on an air base in western Iraq that houses...Full Article
By Francesco Bongarra
Pope Francis sent a message of hope and peace on Wednesday to the people of Iraq, and a message of..
At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts about 2,000 U.S. troops on Wednesday.