A Thai navy sailor braved choppy seas to rescue four cats abandoned on a sinking ship on fire in the Andaman Sea.Full Article
Thai navy in purr-fect rescue of four cats abandoned on burning sinking ship
WEB EXTRA: Thai Navy Rescues Cats From Sinking Ship
CBS4 Miami
Thai navy officials saved four cats that were stranded on a sinking boat after their human crewmates had been rescued. Take a look..
Fur-Tunate Rescue! Cats Rescued Aboard Sinking Ship by Thai Navy!
Four cats stranded aboard a sinking ship were rescued by the Thai Navy! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Buzz60
Thai navy rescues cats stranded on boat at sea
Thai navy officials braved strong currents on Tuesday and rescued four cats stranded on board a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea.
Reuters Studio