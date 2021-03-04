Justice Amy Coney Barrett Issues Her First Majority Opinion
Published
The 7-to-2 ruling rejected an environmental group’s Freedom of Information Act request.Full Article
Published
The 7-to-2 ruling rejected an environmental group’s Freedom of Information Act request.Full Article
Justice Amy Coney Barrett penned her first Supreme Court majority opinion on Thursday, writing a 7-2 decision that will shield..
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals judge Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general, a Biden..
By Tho Bishop*
If we were searching for a reason for political optimism in 2021, we were delivered another reminder of..