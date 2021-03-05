Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ after record Covid-19 deaths
After two straight days of record COVID-19 deaths in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told Brazilians to stop “whining” and...Full Article
While the US outbreak is ebbing, Brazil is facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, pushing its hospital system to the brink of..
Deaths surge as political infighting undermines effective pandemic response and vaccination roll-out falters.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, which surpassed 250,000 on Thursday, is the world’s second-highest for..