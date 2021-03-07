Embiid, Simmons to miss All-Star Game; Zion to start instead
Published
Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game after being flagged by coronavirus...Full Article
Published
Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game after being flagged by coronavirus...Full Article
Players were again questioning the decision to stage an exhibition amid the pandemic after Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons of the..
Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are both in contact tracing, putting their availability for Sunday night's All-Star Game..