Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip didn't raise 'concerns' about Archie's skin color: expert
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not the Royal Family members who raised concerns about how dark Archie’s skin might be,...Full Article
The Queen and Prince Philip were not behind "concerns" about the colour of Archie's skin when Meghan was pregnant, Oprah Winfrey..
Oprah Winfrey told Gayle King that despite pressing Prince Harry "on camera and off" about who was a part of those conversations,..