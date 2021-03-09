E.U. Parliament Strips Carles Puigdemont of Immunity
Published
Carles Puigdemont has been charged with sedition for leading a 2017 independence bid. His European Parliament membership had shielded him from prosecution.Full Article
Published
Carles Puigdemont has been charged with sedition for leading a 2017 independence bid. His European Parliament membership had shielded him from prosecution.Full Article
A European Parliament committee has voted to lift Carles Puigdemont's immunity. It will now go to a vote before all MEPs next..