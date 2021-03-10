U.S. senators reintroduce bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Published
Marco Rubio and seven other United States senators reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time...Full Article
Published
Marco Rubio and seven other United States senators reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time...Full Article
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is among a bipartisan group of senators that is reintroducing a bill that would make daylight saving..