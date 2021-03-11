Merrick Garland arrives at Justice Department and delivers an implicit rebuke to Trump era
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrived at the Justice Department Thursday for his first day at work and spoke about the need to...Full Article
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrived at the Justice Department Thursday for his first day at work and spoke about the need to...Full Article
Merrick Garland hearing: Sen. Kennedy presses Garland on meaning of implicit bias, asking if it means "I'm a racist but I don't..
NEW YORK (AP) — With Merrick Garland poised to be confirmed as attorney general as early as next week, one of the first major..