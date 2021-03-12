3rd Degree Murder Charge Added In George Floyd Trial

A judge in the U.S. state of Minnesota allowed prosecutors Thursday to add third-degree murder to the charges former police officer Derek Chauvin is facing in the death of George Floyd.
Judge Peter Cahill granted a request from prosecutors to add the charge after the Minnesota Court of Appeals, in an unrelated case,...
