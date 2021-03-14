Hundreds gather in Portland to honor anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death
Published
March 13th marks the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death. The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Louisville Police duringa...Full Article
Published
March 13th marks the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death. The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Louisville Police duringa...Full Article
Many protesters say Taylor has not received justice and they won't stop speaking out until she does.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a rally and march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of..