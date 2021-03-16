Facebook signs deal with Murdoch's News Corp in Australia
Published
Facebook is teaming up with News Corp Australia just weeks after the country passed a groundbreaking law requiring tech companies to pay...Full Article
Published
Facebook is teaming up with News Corp Australia just weeks after the country passed a groundbreaking law requiring tech companies to pay...Full Article
Facebook will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a..