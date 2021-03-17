Biden Says Gov. Andrew Cuomo Should Resign if Allegations Confirmed in Investigation
President Biden said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms the allegations of inappropriate behavior...Full Article
President Joe Biden is talking about Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the growing calls for him to step down; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
