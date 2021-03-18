Vaccination Alone Unlikely To Contain COVID-19 Infections In UK

Vaccinating all adults in the UK is unlikely to achieve herd immunity and fully contain the virus, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. Therefore, the gradual release of control measures, high vaccine uptake, and a vaccine with high protection against infection is essential to...

