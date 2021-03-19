Green Passes And Dark Inequalities: The Push For COVID Immunity Passports – OpEd

Sensible, ideal, wonderful – if you happen to be in the European Union. This is the air of confidence surrounding the March 17 proposal for a digital COVID immunity passport, or what is officially being called the Digital Green Certificate.
The Digital Green Certificate is actually a bundle of three: vaccination...
