Sheryl Underwood Reflects On Heated Sharon Osbourne Encounter: 'I Slept Well'
Published
Osbourne shouted at her "The Talk" co-host during a discussion about Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle.Full Article
Published
Osbourne shouted at her "The Talk" co-host during a discussion about Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle.Full Article
Sharon Osbourne's heated debate with Sheryl Underwood on the March 10 episode of 'The Talk' certainly did not end well. The talk..
"It's a little bit hard to say, 'I'm not racist,' when you get other reports from credible people," Sherri Shepherd said