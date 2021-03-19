Four more sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Published
Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson now faces seven separate sexual misconduct and assault lawsuits.Full Article
Published
Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson now faces seven separate sexual misconduct and assault lawsuits.Full Article
Four new lawsuits were filed Thursday night against Deshaun Watson alleging the QB exposed himself to women or touched their hands..
Three massage therapists have filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, each accusing the Houston Texans QB of sexual misconduct..