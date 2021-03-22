Shell Middens Rewrite History Of Submerged Coastal Landscapes In North America And Europe

The excavation of shell middens off two sites in the Gulf of Mexico and Northern Europe dating back to when the seabed was dry land thousands of years ago, reveal how they can offer new ground-breaking insights into the hidden history of submerged landscapes.
An international team of archaeologists from Moesgaard Museum...
