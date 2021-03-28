Denmark, long an advocate for a cautious approach to Covid-19, is ready to take a "calculated risk" and unlock quickly as local scientists say that the risk of a third wave is low.Last week, nine of the country's 10 political parties...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Denmark gambles on reopening amid third wave in Europe
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
EU tightens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave builds
Al Jazeera STUDIO
European countries face a third wave of coronavirus infections and a shortage of vaccines - the bloc considers export limits to..
You might like
More coverage
Boris Johnson says the UK will 'feel effects' of a third wave
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK will 'feel those effects' of a third wave of coronavirus in Europe.
France imposes lockdown in Paris region as COVID cases surge
Al Jazeera STUDIO
COVID-19: Fears of third wave grow in Europe
Sky News UK Studios
UK could face third wave of Covid-19, experts warn
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Europeans Furious About New Lockdowns
Eurasia Review