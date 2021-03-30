Amazon union vote in Alabama puts organized labor in historic spotlight
Published
Voting on whether to unionize workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama is set to end on Monday as the company feuds with politicians...Full Article
Published
Voting on whether to unionize workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama is set to end on Monday as the company feuds with politicians...Full Article
Voting concluded Monday on whether to create the first Amazon labor union in the United States, at a warehouse in Alabama, after a..
Birmingham, United States (AFP) March 28, 2021
Poor and conservative, the state of Alabama seemed like the perfect place..