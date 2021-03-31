Man arrested in NYC attack on 65-year-old Asian woman
Published
Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault, police said.Full Article
An Asian American woman was walking through the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan on Monday morning when the most..
The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian..