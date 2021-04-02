A global company has stepped in to solve quite a "coinundrum" for a Georgia man.Andreas Flaten's former employer dumped at least 90,000 pennies on his driveway last month as a form of final payment for his work at an auto shop,...Full Article
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in greasy and oily pennies
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A global company has stepped in to solve quite a “coinundrum” for a Georgia man.
Andreas..
SeattlePI.com
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
A global company has stepped in to solve quite a "coinundrum" for a Georgia man
Newsday